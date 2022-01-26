Arts & Entertainment

Watch an exclusive clip from the new film 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' on Disney+

"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, Jan. 28.
It's time to get Buck Wild!

"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," the newest film in the "Ice Age" franchise, premieres on Disney+ this Friday. Check out an exclusive clip from the film in the video player above.

Here's the film's official synopsis from Disney+: "'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' continues the hilarious escapades of the beloved sub-zero heroes as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. The thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie are desperate for some distance from their older sister Ellie and set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped in the Lost World, a massive cave underground. They are rescued by their one-eyed pal, the adventure-loving, dinosaur-hunting weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination."

The film's voice cast includes Simon Pegg as Buck Wild, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Orson, Justina Machado as Zee, Vincent Tong as Crash and Aaron Harris as Eddie. It's directed by John C. Donkin with a story by Jim Hecht and a screenplay by Jim Hecht, Ray DeLaurentis and Will Schifrin. Lori Forte is the executive producer.

"Ice Age" is among the most popular animated film franchises in the world, boasting worldwide box office grosses of over $3.2 billion in the 20 years since the first film hit theaters. The five feature-length "Ice Age" films and additional specials are available to stream on Disney+.

"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, Jan. 28.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
