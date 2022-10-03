Niecy Nash-Betts is the newest, oldest agent in 'The Rookie: Feds'

"The Rookie: Feds" has a new FBI agent. Niecy Nash-Betts reprises her role as Simone Clark and serves as executive producer.

The spin-off series, "The Rookie: Feds," has a new FBI agent in town, and according to Niecy Nash-Betts, she's "the oldest, newest rookie" in the Academy. Nash-Betts reprises her role as Simone Clark and serves as executive producer of the new series, which branched out of "The Rookie."

Nash-Betts reprises her role as Simone Clark and serves as executive producer of the new series, which branched out of "The Rookie." It picks up from its current fourth season, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.

Felix Solis stars as Special Agent Matthew Garza.

"In the two-episode spinoff that we saw in 'The Rookie' in season four, we see that he meets this woman, he asks for her to be brought to the FBI. When she lands, she's a bit of a rogue, she sort of goes off on her own," said Solis.

Frankie R. Faison stars as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, Simone's father, who said he loves the dynamics between the two because they have conflict instantly. Simone isn't your average clinical or by-the-book type of FBI agent, but she gets the job done.

"There's two ways to do things, there's the FBI way, and there's the Simone and Clark way, and they are not the same," explained Nash-Betts. "Simone gets in a lot of trouble, but she digs herself out of the holes that she creates because she gets the job done."

The series also stars Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers, and James Lesure.

"The Rookie: Feds" airs Tuesday nights at 10p|9c on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.