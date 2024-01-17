  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

King Charles news: 75-year-old monarch to undergo 'corrective procedure' for enlarged prostate

ByDANICA KIRKA AP logo
Wednesday, January 17, 2024 3:46PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.
AP

LONDON -- Buckingham Palace said Wednesday that King Charles III will undergo a "corrective procedure" next week for an enlarged prostate.

The palace said the king's condition is benign.

The palace said the 75-year-old monarch has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate "in common with thousands of men each year."

It says he will require "a short period of recuperation" after the procedure.

Earlier Wednesday, Kensington Palace said the Princess of Wales underwent planned abdominal surgery this week.

The palace said the surgery on Tuesday was successful and the former Kate Middleton, 42, is expected to remain in the hospital for 10-14 days before returning home.

It is unlikely she will return to public duties until after Easter.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW