'The Shining' hotel temporarily houses firefighters during Colorado wildfires

COLORADO (WABC) -- A historic hotel that inspired a popular book and subsequent movie is now a temporary home to hundreds of firefighters battling the devastating Colorado fire.

The 142-room Stanley Hotel was built in 1909 and was a big part of Stephen King's "The Shining."

The hope is that the 380 firefighters who are staying there when getting some much-needed rest, don't scare easy.

King said he was inspired to write "The Shining" after staying at the Stanley Hotel when he and his family were the only guests.

The East Troublesome fire has continued to greatly expand in size. The fire is now the second-largest in state history, with at least 170,000 acres burned, and is only 5% contained.

The fire exploded over 100,000 acres early Thursday and then grew another 50,000 acres during the day and early evening.

MORE NEWS: Comic with viral subway impersonation records own messages
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the comic getting to hear herself on the subway for the first time.


----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradohotelwildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long lines form as early voting begins in NY
US sets COVID-19 infection record with 83K more cases
Alabama Navy plane crash leaves 2 people dead
COVID Updates: Hospitals becoming overwhelmed again as cases rise
'He was a beautiful guy': Man mourns best friend who was fatally stabbed
AccuWeather: Mild breaks
14-year-old recognized for COVID-19 treatment research
Show More
Chief: Illinois officer who shot Black couple in car fired
900 recruits expected in NYPD's 1st class since pandemic
Woman pushed onto subway tracks during morning commute; suspect in custody
Iconic NY bookstore pens plea for help amid pandemic
Bronx museum reopening thanks to COVID-screening device
More TOP STORIES News