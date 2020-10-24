'The Shining' hotel temporarily houses firefighters during Colorado wildfires

The 142-room Stanley Hotel was built in 1909 and was a big part of Stephen King's "The Shining."
The hope is that the 380 firefighters who are staying there when getting some much-needed rest, don't scare easy.
King said he was inspired to write "The Shining" after staying at the Stanley Hotel when he and his family were the only guests.
The East Troublesome fire has continued to greatly expand in size. The fire is now the second-largest in state history, with at least 170,000 acres burned, and is only 5% contained.
The fire exploded over 100,000 acres early Thursday and then grew another 50,000 acres during the day and early evening.
