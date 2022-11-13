Man who inspired Steven Spielberg movie 'The Terminal' by living in an airport, has died

The Iranian man who had been living in a French airport for decades has died.

The Iranian man who inspired the Steven Spielberg film "The Terminal" has died.

Ofiicals say Merhan Karimi Nasseri, who lived in the Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years, died after a heart attack in the Terminal 2F yesterday.

Nasseri lived in the airport's Terminal one from 1988 to 2006 because he lacked residency papers, and later decided to stay by choice.

He was apparently back to living in the airport recently. Nasseri slept on a red plastic bench and showered in staff facilities for years.

He was nicknamed Lord Alfred by the staff and became a celebrity to some passengers.