These are the must-read stories of the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- High school soccer coach killed in house fire in Rockland County

A high school soccer coach is being remembered after he was killed in a fire over the weekend in Rockland County.

Dina Lohan, mom of Lindsay Lohan, chased by victim, arrested after crash on Long Island

Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested following an alleged drunken crash with another driver on Long Island this weekend.

Tri-state area sees weekend of record warmth

Record warmth was officially reached once again on Sunday after we hit 67 degrees, but changes are coming behind a front heading our way that will trigger showers and gusty wind.

Police searching for missing Brooklyn 14-year-old last seen getting on subway

Police are searching for a missing teenager from Brooklyn after she disappeared more than two days ago.

Over 200 New York-based soldiers depart for long-term deployment

It was an emotional send-off Saturday on Staten Island as 230 New York-based soldiers said goodbye to their loved ones, as a New York division of the National Guard departed in advance of long-term deployment.

