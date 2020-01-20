These are the must-read stories of the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are giving up their "royal highness" titles and officially stepping back from royal duties, according to a Buckingham Palace statement released Saturday.

The royal family detailed the terms of their agreement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced they would step back from royal duties earlier this month. These changes will go into effect in the spring.

Warehouse filled with Hurricane Maria supplies discovered in Puerto Rico; Government official ousted

A Puerto Rican emergency management official was ousted after a warehouse was discovered with supplies dating back to Hurricane Maria.

A video posted to Facebook shows a warehouse in Ponce filled with thousands of cases of water and other much-needed supplies that are believed to have dated back to the hurricane that struck the island in 2017, ABC News has learned.


Snow totals for the New York City area

Snow, ice and rain moved out of the area Saturday evening after causing slick travel conditions across the Tri-State.

Areas like Kingston saw 4 inches, while 2.1 inches fell in Central Park. Check out all the snow totals.


One person killed in apparent road rage shooting on Route 80 in New Jersey

Gunfire killed one person and wounded another in an apparent road rage incident shortly after midnight on Route 80 in Lodi, New Jersey.

The shooting happened in the westbound lanes of Route 80 near exit 63 around 12:18 a.m.


Teen takes a break from clearing snow to bust a move

Shoveling snow can be a chore for kids, but one teen from Minnesota showed one way to enjoy it.
Shoveling snow can be a chore for kids, but one teen from Minnesota showed one way to enjoy it.



