Thief breaks into car, steals backpack with $40K cash in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after someone broke into a car in Brooklyn and stole a backpack that contained $40,000 cash.
The break-in was reported July 11 at 1 p.m. on Joralemon Street.
Police said the thief used a four-way cross wrench to break the passenger side window and steal the backpack.
Authorities say the 52-year-old victim and owner of the money owns a construction business.
The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, brown shorts and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
