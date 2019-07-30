Thief breaks into car, steals backpack with $40K cash in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after someone broke into a car in Brooklyn and stole a backpack that contained $40,000 cash.

The break-in was reported July 11 at 1 p.m. on Joralemon Street.

Police said the thief used a four-way cross wrench to break the passenger side window and steal the backpack.

Authorities say the 52-year-old victim and owner of the money owns a construction business.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, brown shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklyn heightsbrooklynnew york citytheftmoneycarcar theft
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck
Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot against ex's mother, daughter
What's behind the spike in NYC bicyclist deaths?
Stinky NJ landfill's odor could get worse, state officials say
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Delivery driver charged after woman struck, dragged by vehicle dies
Survey: 28-percent of food delivery drivers swipe food from your order
Show More
Jury finds Katy Perry hit copied gospel rap song
Man shot in back, gunman caught on camera in Bronx
Heartbroken grandmother remembers Gilroy shooting victim Trevor Irby
Companies piloting tech to improve MTA subway, bus service
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid
More TOP STORIES News