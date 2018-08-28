Thief on bicycle swiping cell phones out of the hands of people in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Police are searching for a teenager who has been stealing cell phones from people on the streets of Queens.

The suspect has pulled off at least ten thefts over the past two months in Flushing while riding up to the victims on a bicycle, police say.

In most of the cases he snatches the phones right out of their hands and then takes off on his bike.

In one case he also knocked a woman to the ground. She was treated at the scene by EMS.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a male, Hispanic, 16 to 18 years old, 5'10", 160lbs, with an Afro hairstyle; last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater, black pants and black sneakers. His bicycle is described as a black, white and red Eurobike.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

