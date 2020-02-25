Thief pulls off high-end jewelry heist at Hudson Yards in Manhattan

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A thief carried out a high-end jewelry heist at a store in Hudson Yards Sunday.

Police say the thief entered the Piaget jewelry store at around 3:45 p.m. and asked to see two items.

The clerk put a necklace and a watch on the counter and then noticed a watch in the suspect's shirt. Police say the suspect ran out of the store with the necklace and watch.

After he was gone, the clerk noticed another watch was missing from the display.

Police say the watches were worth a combined $779,000 while the necklace was worth $21,000.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police are looking through surveillance footage.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west sidemanhattannew york cityjewelry theftjewelry
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot in face inside Brooklyn NYCHA building
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash
WWII vet receives medals 70 years after service in NJ
Without Warning: Thousands living without working fire alarms
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Show More
Jimmy Kimmel 'grateful for the time we had' with Gianna, Kobe Bryant
Dow drops more than 1,000 points amid coronavirus concerns
Rangers goalie breaks rib in NYC crash, team locks up Kreider
Man accused of killing wife of 37 years during fight in LI home
Students buy plane ticket to get $227 meal from Chick-fil-A
More TOP STORIES News