Thief pulls off high-end jewelry heist at Hudson Yards in Manhattan

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A thief carried out a high-end jewelry heist at a store in Hudson Yards Sunday.
Police say the thief entered the Piaget jewelry store at around 3:45 p.m. and asked to see two items.
The clerk put a necklace and a watch on the counter and then noticed a watch in the suspect's shirt. Police say the suspect ran out of the store with the necklace and watch.
After he was gone, the clerk noticed another watch was missing from the display.
Police say the watches were worth a combined $779,000 while the necklace was worth $21,000.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Police are looking through surveillance footage.
