Man robbed after falling asleep on stoop in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a sneaky thief who robbed a man who had fallen asleep on a stoop in Brooklyn.

The NYPD released video showing the suspect approaching the sleeping victim shortly before 2 a.m. May 25 on Coney Island Avenue in Brighton Beach.

Over the course of about an hour, the thief stole a bracelet worth $2,000, a neck chain worth $1,000, a vest and wallet which contained ID and bank cards.

When the 47-year-old victim woke up, he discovered the items were missing and reported the incident to police later that day.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

