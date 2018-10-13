ROBBERY

Thief caught on camera stealing $1K painting from Bronx building

A thief was caught red-handed stealing a painting worth more than $1,000 in the Bronx.

By Eyewitness News
MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) --
A thief was caught red-handed stealing a painting worth more than $1,000 in the Bronx.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. October 5 on the 800 block of Courtland Street in the Melrose section.

Police said the suspect walked into the building, grabbed the painting from a hallway on the third floor, then snuck out unnoticed.

The suspect was described as a 35-year-old black man, approximately 5-foot-10, who was last seen wearing a blue V-neck sweater, beige pants, a red hat and a red backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

