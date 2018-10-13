MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) --A thief was caught red-handed stealing a painting worth more than $1,000 in the Bronx.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. October 5 on the 800 block of Courtland Street in the Melrose section.
Police said the suspect walked into the building, grabbed the painting from a hallway on the third floor, then snuck out unnoticed.
The suspect was described as a 35-year-old black man, approximately 5-foot-10, who was last seen wearing a blue V-neck sweater, beige pants, a red hat and a red backpack.
