Thief steals 74-year-old's wallet and Metrocard - then grabs his glasses

Police are searching for a man who they say stole a 74-year-old's wallet and MetroCard - before grabbing his glasses.Police say the incident happened earlier February inside the 135th Street and Lenox Avenue 2/3 subway station in Harlem.The man reportedly approached the victim in the northbound mezzanine and then proceeded to snatch his wallet and MetroCard. He then forcefully removed the man's glasses.The victim sustained a small laceration. He refused medical attention and is expected to be okay.A week later, police say the suspect removed a 37-year-old woman's Beats headphones and fled the scene.The suspect is described as a black man between 5'9" and 6'0" and between 17 and 23 years old.