Thief targets vans of Jersey City transportation agency for people with special needs

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A thief in New Jersey has been targeting vans that serve people with special needs.Hudson Milestones, a nonprofit transportation agency, had part of their fleet of vans vandalized and broken into twice in the last week."One vehicle down is one thing, but when you have three, four, five vehicles out of commission, that means we're scrambling to try to get these people to their programs, to their homes, it's just not easy," maintenance supervisor Ralph Montalvo said.Montalvo said the agency has been in touch with Jersey City police who are investigating the two incidents on Sunday and Thursday nights."The frustration is that, it's not like they're stealing from you or me, or from a corporation. They're stealing from an agency that all we do is help people with special needs," Montalvo said.People who live in group homes with developmental disabilities, Down syndrome and autism throughout Hudson County ride in the vans every day.Montalvo said when even one van is out of commission, they have to scramble to get their clients around."Every van is used at all times. We have numerous group homes throughout Hudson County that these people are serviced," Montalvo said. "It's affecting different routes, it's affecting different people at any time. We're not the right person to be hitting here. You're not getting much from us. But what you're getting is hurting us."