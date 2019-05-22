Thief wanted in string of burglaries in Midtown Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Video shows an alleged thief wanted for a string of burglaries in Midtown Manhattan.

Police say he's struck more than five times since February 8th.

They say he breaks into buildings overnight, stealing electronics and breaking into cash registers.

The most recent burglary happened early Monday morning on East 54th Street.

The individual is described as a male black, approximately 45 to 55 years old.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityburglarysurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Newark police officer indicted in fatal shooting
Fleet Week celebration to kick off with Parade of Ships
Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
Alabama public TV bans an 'Arthur' episode with same-sex wedding
AccuWeather: Another beautiful day on tap
More Dems seeking impeachment proceedings against Trump
Lawsuit claims some NYC Starbucks put customers' health at risk
Show More
3 charged in massive Brooklyn housing bribery scheme
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Baby opens eyes for 1st time
13-year-old attacked by 2 pit bulls while walking dog
Estranged husband of cop accused of murder-for-hire plot speaks out
Bike-boosting bandits wanted in brazen daylight thefts
More TOP STORIES News