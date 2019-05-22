Thief wanted in string of burglaries in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Video shows an alleged thief wanted for a string of burglaries in Midtown Manhattan.Police say he's struck more than five times since February 8th.They say he breaks into buildings overnight, stealing electronics and breaking into cash registers.The most recent burglary happened early Monday morning on East 54th Street.The individual is described as a male black, approximately 45 to 55 years old.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------