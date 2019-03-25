Crime & Safety

Thieves steal $6,000 worth of lingerie from North Carolina Victoria's Secret

EMBED <>More Videos

Four men stole $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Victoria's Secret store in the Charlotte area, according to police.

HUNTERSVILLE, North Carolina -- Four men stole $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Victoria's Secret store in the Charlotte area, according to police.

It happened over the weekend at the Birkdale Village shopping center located in Huntersville.

Investigators said shoppers in the store were the first to notice the illegal activity. When they spoke up, the thieves fled the scene.

Once outside the shopping center, the suspects hopped into a vehicle and sped away.

Huntersville police officers were able to track the suspects and pulled their vehicle over on Interstate 77.

Two of the four suspects ran from the vehicle.

A K-9 officer named Vader tracked one of the running suspects down. The other was able to escape.

Police identified the men arrested as Rico Frazier, Bryan Garcia and Cletus Cousins.

Investigators recovered all $6,000 worth of stolen lingerie.

The search continues for the suspect who escaped.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynorth carolinaunderweartheftvictoria's secretu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video: Woman uses umbrella to fight off brazen groper in NYC
NYPD: Man pretended to be cop, asked to use woman's bathroom
School bus driver accused of kissing teen girl on bus
NYPD: Man shot by police after igniting cars, taking out knife
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
New Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination
Show More
Police: Thief tied up man inside NYC restaurant, stole $8,000
Mob boss murder suspect ordered held without bail in NYC
AccuWeather: Cooler start to workweek
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Dr. Dre brags about daughter's USC acceptance, faces backlash
More TOP STORIES News