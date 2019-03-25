Thieves steal $6,000 worth of lingerie from North Carolina Victoria's Secret

HUNTERSVILLE, North Carolina -- Four men stole $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Victoria's Secret store in the Charlotte area, according to police.It happened over the weekend at the Birkdale Village shopping center located in Huntersville.Investigators said shoppers in the store were the first to notice the illegal activity. When they spoke up, the thieves fled the scene.Once outside the shopping center, the suspects hopped into a vehicle and sped away.Huntersville police officers were able to track the suspects and pulled their vehicle over on Interstate 77.Two of the four suspects ran from the vehicle.A K-9 officer named Vader tracked one of the running suspects down. The other was able to escape.Police identified the men arrested as Rico Frazier, Bryan Garcia and Cletus Cousins.Investigators recovered all $6,000 worth of stolen lingerie.The search continues for the suspect who escaped.----------