Thieves wanted for stealing packages, attacking Park Slope building worker

By
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A worker caught three men going through a Brooklyn building's packages and mail, only to then get attacked himself.

It happened on Wednesday, August 7th at around 3:10 p.m. inside 585 6th Avenue in Park Slope.

The 32-year-old employee of the building noticed three men inside the building's lobby cutting open mailed packages and removing the contents.

The employee confronted the men and they attacked him. They then ran through the lobby onto 6th Avenue with various clothing items worth $450.

Fortunately, the building employee is expected to be ok.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

