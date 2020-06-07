Thieves use hammer to steal $29K in jewelry from New York City Macy's

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- New video shows two burglars using hammers to break a glass display at a store in Brooklyn before stealing $29,000 worth of jewelry.Police say the pair forced open a side door at the Macy's in downtown Brooklyn last Sunday night.Authorities believe they're also responsible for a second break-in at a CVS on 8th Avenue in Manhattan a couple hour earlier.In that incident, they allegedly stole electronic equipment and bottles of water.Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------