Thieves use hammer to steal $29K in jewelry from New York City Macy's

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- New video shows two burglars using hammers to break a glass display at a store in Brooklyn before stealing $29,000 worth of jewelry.

Police say the pair forced open a side door at the Macy's in downtown Brooklyn last Sunday night.

Authorities believe they're also responsible for a second break-in at a CVS on 8th Avenue in Manhattan a couple hour earlier.

In that incident, they allegedly stole electronic equipment and bottles of water.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown brooklynmanhattannew york citycrimetheftnypdvandalismmacy'slooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC reopening begins Monday: Here's what to expect
Subway and bus service during Phase 1 in NYC
Another day of peaceful protests as NYC ends curfew
NYPD reform plan laid out by Mayor de Blasio
NY landmarks light up in honor of flattening curve of COVID-19
NYPD sergeant struck during protest released from hospital
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and beautiful Monday
Show More
NY schools can hold outdoor graduations later this month
NY 'bends curve' as regions enter new phases of reopening: Cuomo
Phase 1 to be 'very important day' in NYC's history, mayor says
Downward trend in COVID-19 cases continues in NJ
Hoboken mayor urges protesters to get COVID-19 test
More TOP STORIES News