MELROSE, Bronx -- Police made a third arrest after a dead body was discovered on the rooftop of a McDonald's last month Angel Andino, 22, was arrested in Coney Island.The victim, Robert Hamlet, was found wrapped in a plastic bag by a maintenance worker.The fast-food restaurant is located on East 149th Street in Melrose.An 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have already been arrested for Hamlet's murder.----------