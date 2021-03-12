New Jersey coronavirus update: Here's how NJ families will benefit from the COVID relief bill

Gov. Phil Murphy was joined by Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker in Elizabeth Friday morning to discuss how billions in federal funding are being allocated to the state.
The $6 billion we will be receiving from the American Rescue Plan means:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 12, 2021
💉Shots in arms
📚Kids and educators back in school
🏡Emergency rental relief
🛍Support for small businesses
🚑Support for our frontline workers
Let’s finish the job and defeat this virus. pic.twitter.com/WHz06V0sDK
The COVID relief will help state and local communities not only combat the coronavirus pandemic but will also help New Jersey families recover from the devastating economic impact the crisis has caused.
"A family of four in New Jersey with two children will see, at a minimum, a minimum from this bill, $8,200 to their families," Sen. Cory Booker said.
President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law Thursday.
The legislation received no support from Republicans in the House or the Senate.
