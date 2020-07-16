Thorndike Hall at Columbia Teaching College being renamed

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Columbia is changing the name of a building named after a man who held racist, sexist, and antisemitic ideals.Thorndike Hall at Columbia Teaching College was named after psychologist Edward Thorndike nearly 50 years ago.The board of trustees voted Wednesday night to unanimously remove his name.The school plans to relocate his plaque on campus to somewhere students can learn about the problematic history of his views.A new name has not yet been chosen.----------