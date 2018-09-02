The hunt is on to catch the thieves who stole thousands of rare insects and reptiles from a Pennsylvania science center.More than $40,000 worth of the critters were stolen from the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion on August 22nd.Police believe the suspects are current or former employees.Investigators are searching the homes of three suspects, but so far no arrests have been made.The insectarium's chief executive believes the thieves intended to resell the exotic insects.----------