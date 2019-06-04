Thousands stolen from Bronx mosque during Ramadan

BRONX (WABC) -- The search is on for the man who stole thousands of dollars from a mosque in the Bronx during Ramadan.Police say the suspect walked into the Masjid Nur Al Islam Mosque on Sherman Avenue near Grand Concourse on May 21 around 6 a.m.While inside, the man swiped a donation box taking off with nearly $2,200 cash.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------