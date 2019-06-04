Thousands stolen from Bronx mosque during Ramadan

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- The search is on for the man who stole thousands of dollars from a mosque in the Bronx during Ramadan.

Police say the suspect walked into the Masjid Nur Al Islam Mosque on Sherman Avenue near Grand Concourse on May 21 around 6 a.m.

While inside, the man swiped a donation box taking off with nearly $2,200 cash.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citytheftburglarymosque
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 officers shot, suspect killed in Ardsley motel drug arrest
Grammy-winning drummer killed in apparent love triangle in NYC
Residents see purple water after pump malfunction
U of Chicago librarian ends James Holzhauer's Jeopardy winning streak
AccuWeather: Pleasant Tuesday
Car slams into Totowa firehouse
Blood-soaked sponges, clothing found in search for missing mom
Show More
Man struck by lightning on porch of Long Island home
Police: Possible body found buried in Brooklyn backyard
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
Woman nearly hit by debris falling from under train in Queens
Nearly 12M Quest Diagnostics patients may be affected in breach
More TOP STORIES News