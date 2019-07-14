Thousands without power across Manhattan

The loss of power is from 5th Avenue to Hudson River, and 14th to 72nd Streets.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was campaigning in Iowa, spoke with Eyewitness News on the phone, and reported that based on information from officials that there was a mechanical problem on a transmission line between two ConEd substations.
There is no evidence of foul play.
Con Edison advises customers in the affected areas to switch off or unplug electrical appliances to avoid potential damage to the appliances when power is restored.
Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at www.conEd.com or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633). When reporting an outage, customers should have their Con Edison account number available, if possible, and report whether their neighbors also have lost power.
Lincoln Center, Columbus Circle and some Broadway theaters have been impacted.
Mount Sinai West reports power is lost and they are operating at backup generator power. They have no AC power and no elevator service.
The Parks Department in Manhattan has lost all power and they are on backup generator power.
The outage began shortly before 7:00 p.m. knocking out traffic lights across the area - even knocking out power at WABC-TV.
NYPD was directing traffic at intersections with dark traffic lights.
The MTA says outages are reported at subway stations throughout Manhattan.
Update: We are working with Con Edison to determine the root cause of the ongoing power failure, which is affecting Midtown and the Upper West Side.— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 13, 2019
Several stations are currently without power and are being bypassed by all trains. Please stay tuned here for updates. pic.twitter.com/UoHv6RKVyl
FDNY says they have numerous elevators stuck around the Upper West Side.
There are no reports of injuries.
