tiempo

Tiempo: New York's effort to get more of the Latino community vaccinated

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, New York State wants to get more of the Latino community vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In the five boroughs, city leaders found racial disparities among those getting vaccinated.

Blacks and Latinos currently receive far fewer vaccinations than whites.

To help address that disparity, the state expanded its deployment of community vaccination kits to make sure Latinos and blacks get access to the vaccine.

The kits are now distributed in many NYCH housing developments, churches, and cultural centers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed New York State Secretary Rossana Rosado to chair the Vaccine Equity Task Force.

Joe Torres speaks to her about her new role and responsibility.

Plus, a Latina multi-media journalist just won a prestigious award for her writings on those living in limbo at the US-Mexico border.

Michelle Garcia wrote many stories about migrant families and their everyday lives near the border.

Joe talks to her about the award, what it means to her, and the substantial prize that came with it.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citynew yorkvaccinescoronavirus new york citylatinacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19mexicoandrew cuomotiempolatinou.s. & worldborder crisis
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIEMPO
Tiempo: Supporting NYC's minority-owned businesses amid COVID-19
Tiempo: Going inside an immigration detention center
Tiempo: Changes to U.S.-Cuba relations, LIHBA's new president
Tiempo: Low supply at food pantries, bodega owners demand vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
150+ firefighters battle blaze at NYC dollar store
Sources: NYPD questioning person of interest in deadly stabbings
Racist zoom bombings under investigation at Rutgers
AccuWeather: Several more rounds of snow this week
Neighbors to honor family with holiday light display
After impeachment acquittal, Trump remains dominant in GOP
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
Show More
What if COVID-19 never goes away?
LI couple defeats COVID, renews wedding vows
Biden makes 1st comments on Trump's acquittal
'Obamacare' sign-ups reopen as Democrats push for more aid
Animal shelter uses speed dating to help animals find forever home
More TOP STORIES News