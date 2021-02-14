Tiempo: New York's effort to get more of the Latino community vaccinated

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, New York State wants to get more of the Latino community vaccinated against the coronavirus.In the five boroughs, city leaders found racial disparities among those getting vaccinated.Blacks and Latinos currently receive far fewer vaccinations than whites.To help address that disparity, the state expanded its deployment of community vaccination kits to make sure Latinos and blacks get access to the vaccine.The kits are now distributed in many NYCH housing developments, churches, and cultural centers.Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed New York State Secretary Rossana Rosado to chair the Vaccine Equity Task Force.Joe Torres speaks to her about her new role and responsibility.Plus, a Latina multi-media journalist just won a prestigious award for her writings on those living in limbo at the US-Mexico border.Michelle Garcia wrote many stories about migrant families and their everyday lives near the border.Joe talks to her about the award, what it means to her, and the substantial prize that came with it.Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.