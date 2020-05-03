coronavirus new york city

Tiempo: The impact of the pandemic on sponsored immigrants

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdown jeopardize the stay of many sponsored immigrants. What options do they have?

Queens Immigration Lawyer Steve Maggi, President of St. Francis College in Brooklyn Miguel Martinez-Saenz, and Queens College Interim President William Tramontano join Joe Torres on this week's edition of Tiempo.
Segment 1 is above.

Segment 2:

EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres continues with Queens Immigration Lawyer Steve Maggi.



Segment 3:

EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres speaks with President of St. Francis College in Brooklyn Miguel Martinez-Saenz.



Segment 4:

EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres speaks with Queens College Interim President William Tramontano.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthtiempohospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC producing COVID-19 test kits for 1st time in city's history
Hospitalizations up in New York City's daily indicators
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, Dr. Jennifer Ashton on Up Close
Mayor: NYC 'cannot afford a boomerang' of COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Northeast states join in PPE purchasing partnership
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NY hospitalizations dips below 10,000 for first time since March
Mayor: NYC 'cannot afford a boomerang' of COVID-19 cases
Hospitalizations up in New York City's daily indicators
NYC producing COVID-19 test kits for 1st time in city's history
Toll still rising, but slower in New Jersey
Show More
WHO: US experiences deadliest 48 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome'
Pompeo: China must be held accountable for COVID-19
Penn Station gets an overnight cleaning
NYC hires taxi drivers to deliver food to people in need
More TOP STORIES News