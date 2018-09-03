Tight security as crowds gather for J'Ouvert Festival in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
New York City officials have enhanced parade security measures in place for the 2018 J'Ouvert Celebration.

The NYPD has set up 13 secure entry points along the two-mile route of the festival. Large bags, backpacks, weapons and alcohol are not permitted in the area.

The measures are an effort to prevent the violence that has plagued the annual event in recent years. Three years ago an aide to Governor Cuomo was shot and killed.

The city is adding an additional entry point to ease crowds entering the festival.

Participants started to line up at 2 a.m. to be screened at entry points for weapons and alcoholic beverages before they were permitted to enter the route. The festival started at 6 a.m., 25 minutes before sunrise.

The parade formation area will be located on Flatbush Avenue from Grand Army Plaza to Empire Boulevard, and the parade route will proceed south on Flatbush Avenue, east on Empire Boulevard, and turn south on Nostrand Avenue to the finish area at Rutland Road.

"We learned with last year's success that each of us has the ability to make J'Ouvert a safe and highly enjoyable event," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said. "Through the evolution of this passionate celebration of Caribbean culture, the NYPD has built trust and strengthened relationships with many of the stakeholders, and we know we're always stronger and more effective together."

"It's because it's so big, and everyone is enjoying it, you don't want anyone to get the wrong idea and ruin it, so there's extra protection," one parade participant said.

Yet, some were critical of the added measures.

"Any time black people are congregating, there always seems to be an excessive amount of force," one festival goer said.

The West Indian Day Parade begins after the festival at 11 a.m.

