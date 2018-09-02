Tight security in place for J'Ouvert Festival in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --Increased security will be put in place starting Sunday night in parts of Brooklyn for the 2018 J'Ouvert Celebration.
The NYPD will set up 13 secure entry points along the two mile route of the festival. Large bags, backpacks, weapons and alcohol are not permitted in the area.
The measures are an effort to prevent the violence that has plagued the annual event in recent years.
The city is adding an additional entry point to ease crowds entering festival in the early morning hours Monday.
Participants line up at 2 a.m. to be screened at entry points for weapons and alcoholic beverages before being permitted to enter the route. The parade starts at 6 a.m., 25 minutes before sunrise.
One of the complaints last year were that the lines to enter for screening were too long, so there will be 13 secure entry points this year.
The parade formation area will be located on Flatbush Avenue from Grand Army Plaza to Empire Boulevard, and the parade route will proceed south on Flatbush Avenue, east on Empire Boulevard, and turn south on Nostrand Avenue to the finish area at Rutland Road.
"We learned with last year's success that each of us has the ability to make J'Ouvert a safe and highly enjoyable event," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said. "Through the evolution of this passionate celebration of Caribbean culture, the NYPD has built trust and strengthened relationships with many of the stakeholders, and we know we're always stronger and more effective together."
Related: Brooklyn mother desperate for answers 2 years after son killed at J'Ouvert
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube