Heartwarming TikTok videos about Calif. gas station's homeless neighbors goes viral

FRESNO, Calif. -- Two California men's heartwarming videos about the homeless people who visit the business they manage are going viral.Millions of people watched and have been touched by the heartwarming stories.Akram Mohsin and Mohsin Alaqwari, who manage family-owned business Tower Gas and Mini Mart in Fresno, California, could easily have treated the transients who live nearby and are their customers as nuisances.Instead, they took to the popular app TikTok to highlight their quirks, their talents, their joys, likes and dislikes - most importantly, to emphasize their humanity.Their videos depicting the homeless customers as lovable neighbors have touched hearts everywhere, garnering millions of views.It all started with a video about a transient named Phil, who has been down on his luck for eight years.Mohsin and Alaqwari stepped up to help him out and share his story on Mohsin's TikTok account.Curious about Phil, more and more people commented, shared and even started sending him clothes, blankets and even special notes."What made him really popular and what they really loved is that he read every single note, gave it a kiss, and tucked it away in his pocket. He saves them," Mohsin said.Now they have more than 2 million followers and more than 32 million views, putting a positive spin on a group of people often forgotten.Lloyde Spaulding is also homeless. He visits the store every day.One video showing Spaulding singing "Ain't No Sunshine" for the two managers - and a spellbound TikTok audience - prompted many requests for repeat performances.Mohsin said it's a side of the homeless, and of Fresno, that most people in the country don't always get to see."Around the world, Fresno is known to be a rough area. But on my TikTok, I don't try and exploit anything. I just try and show the brighter side of it, put a good rep out for Fresno," he said.The two managers at the gas station have also raised hundreds of dollars from people all around the world, just to pass out food to those in need."Don't judge anybody just because of the situation they are in now," Alaqwari said. "These people have stories and just because of how you see them now, it's not the people that they were before. And really take that into consideration the next time you see somebody on the streets."