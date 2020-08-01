Society

Trump says he'll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Trump made the announcement to reporters Friday on Air Force One as he returned from Florida. Trump said, "As far as TikTok is concerned, we're banning them from the United States.''

U.S. lawmakers have raised intelligence and privacy concerns about the company's ownership.

The company has denied allegations that it shares user data with the Chinese government.

The company's operations in the U.S. has been under review by the secretive Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydonald trumpbansocial mediapresident donald trumpapp
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Alarms are going off' as NJ coronavirus cases rise
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
This is the new metric for NYC schools to stay open
What we can expect from Hurricane Isaias
7 On Your Side: How to defeat the most deceptive COVID scams
Supreme Court allows construction of border wall with Mexico to continue
How Tri-State Area is preparing for Hurricane Isaias
Show More
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
COVID News: Driveway Jazzercise to stay in shape during pandemic
COVID News: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
More TOP STORIES News