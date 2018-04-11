QUEENS, New York City (WABC) --Eyewitness News reporter Tim Fleischer was assaulted while covering a story on Tuesday afternoon.
Police arrested 32-year-old Efram LaCroix shortly after the incident in Queens.
He is charged with assault and harassment.
Tim was evaluated at a local hospital.
He is expected to make a full recovery.
Many many thanks from @TimFleischer7 for all your kind comments, concerns and well wishes On the mend So kind of you #abc7ny— Tim Fleischer (@TimFleischer7) April 10, 2018