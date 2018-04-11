Eyewitness News reporter Tim Fleischer assaulted covering story

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) --
Eyewitness News reporter Tim Fleischer was assaulted while covering a story on Tuesday afternoon.

Police arrested 32-year-old Efram LaCroix shortly after the incident in Queens.

He is charged with assault and harassment.

Tim was evaluated at a local hospital.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

