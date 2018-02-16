PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

TIMELINE: How Florida high school shooting unfolded

EMBED </>More Videos

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel gives a timeline of events in the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PARKLAND, Fla. --
Authorities have released a minute-by-minute timeline of suspect Nikolas Cruz's movements during Wednesday's fatal mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School:

2:06 p.m.: Suspect picked up by Uber driver.

2:19 p.m.: The suspect was dropped off at Stoneman Douglas High School.

2:21 p.m.: He then entered the east stairwell of building 12 with a rifle hidden in a soft black case. He readied his rifle and began shooting into rooms 1215, 1214 and 1216.

He took the west stairwell to the second floor and shot a victim in room 1234.

2:28 p.m.: The suspect took the east stairwell to the third floor, dropped his rifle and backpack and ran down the stairs. He exited building 12 and ran towards the tennis courts and took a southbound turn on foot, crossing the fields and traveling west with other students who were fleeing the school.

2:50 p.m: He arrived at a nearby Walmart, bought a drink at a Subway restaurant and then left the Walmart on foot.

3:01 p.m.: The suspect arrived at a nearby McDonald's store and sat down "for a short period of time" before leaving on foot.

3:41 p.m.: The suspect was detained in the 4700 block of Wyndham Lakes Drive in Coral Springs by an officer from the Coconut Creek Police Department. He was taken into custody without incident.

Note: All times are in Eastern time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootinggun violenceschool shootingu.s. & worldflorida
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Long Island street renamed in honor of hero Parkland teacher
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Thousands in NYC, nationally rally against gun violence
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News