Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: Timeline of events as they unfolded

GILROY, Calif. -- Police say a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle opened fire on a crowd eating and listening to music Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Three people, including a 6-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, were killed in the attack.

