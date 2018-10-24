NEW YORK --Suspicious devices resembling pipe bombs were found at the homes of the Clintons and the Obamas, as well as CNN's offices in New York City Wednesday.
Police are also investigating the suspicious packages sent to other politicians, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Democratic California Congresswoman Maxine Waters.
Here is the timeline of events related to these incidents:
Monday, October 22
3:45 p.m.: A suspicious device was found at the Westchester County, New York home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros.
Wednesday, October 24
1:00 a.m.: A second suspicious device was found addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at her home in Chappaqua, Westchester County.
Wednesday Morning: A third suspicious device addressed to former President Barack Obama was intercepted in Washington, D.C.
9:38 a.m.: A fourth suspicious device was found at the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle in New York City, where CNN has offices. That device was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, according to a law enforcement source.
11:08 a.m.: The Secret Service tweeted that reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the White House were incorrect.
12:04 p.m.: President Donald Trump quote-tweets Vice President Mike Pence's condemning of the "the attempted attacks."
12:19 p.m.: An alert was issued confirming that the device was removed from the Time Warner Center and that a shelter in place was lifted.
12:47 p.m.: ABC News learns that a suspicious package addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder was sent. It never made it to its destination due to a delivery error and was bounced back to the return address -- the office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Florida, which was briefly evacuated.
1:08 p.m.: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirms that suspicious package was sent to his Manhattan office.
1:30 p.m.: ABC News confirmed that a suspicious package addressed to Democratic California congresswoman Maxine Waters was intercepted by Capitol Hill police.
2:08 p.m.: WABC-TV confirmed that the "suspicious package" mailed to Cuomo's office did not pose a threat.
2:20 p.m.: President Trump holds press conference and calls for unity, says "acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States" and promises "a major federal investigation."