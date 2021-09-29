The World's Most Magical Celebration Sweepstakes!

I. NAME OF SPONSOR & ADMINISTRATORWABC-TV, located at 7 Lincoln Square, New York, NY 10023) ("Sponsor").II. ELIGIBILITYOpen only to legal residents of New York, New Jersey or Connecticut; 18 years of age or older as of September 28, 2021.Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for WABC-TV, ABC, Inc., its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated companies and entities, their advertising/promotional agencies or vendors, any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the sweepstakes or supplying the prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTERNO PURCHASE NECESSARY.To enter via Website:Entrants must go to the ABC7NY web site (http://www.abc7ny.com), click on the "Promotions" graphic and scroll down to the "Magical Getaway" Sweepstakes information to click the official entry link. Entrants will be required to agree Entrant is age 18 or older at the time of entry. Entrants will also be required submit a first and last name, complete mailing address including street address, city, state and zip code, a contact phone number, and a valid email address. Entrants must also agree to the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.To enter via Facebook:Entrants must go to the ABC7NY Facebook page (http://www.Facebook.com/ABC7NY) and click the link within the "Magical Getaway" Sweepstakes post(s) on the page. Entrants will be required to agree Entrant is age 18 or older at the time of entry. Entrants will also be required to submit a first and last name, complete mailing address including street address, city, state and zip code, a contact phone number, and a valid email address. Entrants must also agree to the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.Sweepstakes begins on September 30, 2021 at 12:01am Eastern Time (ET) and ends at 11:59pm ET October 25, 2021. Entries must be electronically submitted and received by 11:59pm ET, October 25, 2021.Limit one (1) entry per person/email address during Contest period.Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.For Facebook entries, you understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook, and that this sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered or associated with Facebook. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this sweepstakes should be directed to Sponsor, and not Facebook.By clicking the check box next to the statement: "I have read and accept these Official Rules," and the submit button, you signify that you have read and agree to these official rules and meet the eligibility requirements. If you do not check the box indicating your confirmation of and agreement to the above, then you will not be entered in the sweepstakes and cannot win a prize.Sponsor can provide no technical support and accepts no responsibility for insuring the receipt or successful submission of your entry. Mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web-site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute over an electronic entry, prize will be awarded to the owner of the e-mail account, not the name on the entry form. Except as otherwise contemplated by these Rules, and to the extent entrants may otherwise elect at the time of entry, information provided by you for these Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor's Privacy Policy located at https://disneyprivacycenter.com/privacy-policy-translations/english.IV. HOW AND WHEN WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIEDOne (1) winner will be selected at random on or about October 26, 2021, 10:00am ET from all valid entries.Winner will be notified by phone and/or email on or about October 26, 2021, 10:30am ETPeople who have won any other prizes from Sponsor within 90 days of entry are not eligible to enter this Sweepstakes.Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.Final determination of winner is always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with all rules and procedures.V. PRIZEGrand Prize Winner will receive:One (1) Walt Disney World Prize Package for four (4) persons and for three (3) nights and four (4) days at the Walt Disney World Resort consisting of the followingRound-trip, domestic, coach class air transportation for four (4) from the major airport nearest to winner's U.S. residence (winner and guests must travel on the same itinerary), selected by Disney in its sole discretionOne (1) round trip ground transfer between Airport and the Walt Disney World Resort via limousine or SUV, selected by Disney in its sole discretion;Room accommodations consisting of one (1) standard room (with a maximum of four (4) persons per room) for three (3) nights at a hotel at the Walt Disney World selected by Disney in its sole discretion, based on availability;Four (4) 4-Day Magic Your Way tickets with Park Hopper Option;One (1) Disney Gift Card with a value of two hundred dollars ($200.00)ARV of Grand Prize: $6861.96 US.Round-trip ground transportation from Winner's residence to airport is NOT INCLUDED.Disney Gift Card subject to restrictions. Disney Gift Card can be used at select participating locations at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney store locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, shopdisney.com, DisneyPhotoPass, Adventures by Disney, Aulani - a Disney Resort & Spa, and Disney's Beach Resorts. Disney Gift Card cannot be used toward the purchase of a Disney Vacation Club Membership. Visit DisneyGiftCard.com for complete terms and conditions. Additional restrictions may apply.Items not included as part of the winning vacation package are: meals, hotel room service, laundry service, alcoholic beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, local and long-distance phone calls, tips, gratuities, service charges or taxes. All other charges and items not otherwise described above.Vacation must be taken between November 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Vacation must be completed no later than September 30, 2022. Departure dates and accommodations are subject to availability; certain restrictions and block-out dates may apply.Prize must be booked through a travel agent as designated by Disney at least forty-five (45) days prior to arrival. Block-out dates apply. No extensions will be granted. Certain travel and lodging restrictions apply including airline carrier's regulations and conditions. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. Sponsor and Disney are not responsible for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay.Guests of the Winner under the age of majority must be accompanied by his/her parent/legal guardian who must be at least the legal age of majority and both will be deemed guests of the Winner.Vacation and vacation components may not be sold, traded, transferred, reschedules to dates not within the fulfillment period set forth above, or refunded. Vacation is not redeemable for cash. The actual value of the Prize may vary depending on point of departure and seasonal fluctuations of hotel rates and airfares. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of the Prize will not be awarded.All elements of the Prize must be used by Winner and Guests on the same dates during redemption of prize. Any portion of the Prize not accepted by or used by Winner will be forfeited.Winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the Prize. Prizes are awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor or Disney.Winner is required to have and present a major credit card in good standing upon check-in.Theme parks, attractions and other offerings are subject to availability, closures, change or cancellation without notice or liability. Park admission, offerings and ticket options are not guaranteed. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify any offering.To visit the theme parks, theme park reservations via the Disney Park Pass system (https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/park-reservations/) AND valid admission are required for the same theme park on the same date for each person in the Group ages 3 and up. Reservations are subject to availability and are not guaranteed until a reservation is finalized. A park reservation must be made for each day of entry. The Park Hopper option allows guests to visit more than one park per day, with some restrictions. Learn more athttps://disneyworld.disney.go.com/guest-services/park-hopper/.Face coverings, physical distancing and temperature screenings may be required for all guests, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Before visiting Walt Disney World Resort, each guest should visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/ to view important information about park reservations, limitations on benefits, features, experiences and offerings, new safety measures and other information. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By accepting and using the Prize and visiting Walt Disney World Resort, each Winner and their guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. Winners and their guests are also responsible for understanding and complying with any COVID-19 travel restrictions set by their origination or destination cities, states, or countries, including but not limited to registering for travel authorization and obtaining and displaying current COVID-19 test results, vaccine passports, COVID-19 vaccination cards, etc.Final actual value at time of booking and travel may be substantially more or less depending on dates of travel, point of origin and ticket availability. Some restrictions apply. Airline tickets issued in conjunction with the prize may not be eligible for frequent flyer miles, and no code share flights may be used. Sponsor reserves the right to structure travel route, on a Sponsor-selected carrier for air travel from a major airport near winner's residence, in its sole discretion. All aspects of the travel portion of the prize must be conducted on the dates within the range of options provided by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor shall not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitution or any act or omissions whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels and/or other transportation companies or any other persons providing any of these services or accommodations. Sponsor shall not be liable for any loss or damage to baggage. Winner and Guests must possess all required travel documents, including a valid government issued photo ID.If winner elects to travel without a guest(s), no additional compensation will be awarded. Each winner and his or her companions must travel together on the same itinerary.All expenses not specifically provided for herein are the winner's sole responsibility. Some restrictions may apply.Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more.Winners are not entitled to exchange or transfer prizes or to obtain cash or other substitutes, but Sponsor in its sole discretion may substitute prizes of equal or greater value.VI. RELEASESBy participating, entrants agree to be bound by these official rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and the sweepstakes Administrator, which shall be final in all respects.By participating in this sweepstakes and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release WABC-TV, Inc. and Disney Destinations, LLC, its parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize.Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winners' list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.To claim prize, (a) winner may be required to provide proof of age, identity and residency, (b) winner must sign and return affidavit of eligibility/compliance with rules, publicity/liability release and indemnification.VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LISTVoid where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.Administrator reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the sweepstakes as originally planned. For the names of the prize winner, please visit abc7ny.com within 30 days of Sweepstakes end date.