We're hitting the road for an epic spring getaway! Join us for a trip to Wilmington, Delaware and the Brandwine Valley.

The Key to an Unforgettable Visit to Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You'd be hard-pressed to find a region within a few hours' drive from New York City that offers more beauty, more history and more variety than Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley.

Renowned for its cultural attractions, gardens, mansions and museums, the area offers a treasure trove of unforgettable memories to be made.

Overwhelming? Hardly. The Brandywine Treasure Trail Passport organizes 12 of the region's must-visit destinations into one accessible package, for one price, so you can explore at your leisure all season long.