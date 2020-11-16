Biden to address plans for economy as COVID-19 pandemic rages: LIVE
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Coronavirus
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Weather
Sports
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
New York State Lottery Drawing
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
society
nyslottery
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden talks economic recovery as COVID-19 rages: LIVE
Mayor says NYC schools open today and tomorrow
NJ restricts indoor, outdoor gatherings amid COVID-19 spike
NYPD officer hit by car that fled scene, crashed a few blocks away
New rules to know about debt collection
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
Ex-Giant DeAndre Baker cleared of robbery; victims' lawyer arrested
Show More
Heavy wind causes damage across Tri-state area
2 firefighters hurt, extension cord causes fire that destroyed homes
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
Nearly half of Biden transition team are people of color
COVID Live Updates: Philly announces sweeping new restrictions
More TOP STORIES News