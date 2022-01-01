Big cleanup after NYC rings in 2022 in Times Square

Most of the cleanup was completed by 6 a.m. with 7th Avenue also reopening to the public.
Those who attended had to wear masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.
The Sanitation Department still had a big job to do despite the smaller crowd.
"It takes a few days. The confetti blows and it lands where it lands and the wind takes it to where we clean it up for a couple of days," said Edward Grayson, DSNY Commissioner. "The best thing that we can see here is that comeback tonnage. We want to have a big mess! It proves that New York City is coming back and people are having a good time."
The Sanitation Department cleaned up about 3,000 pounds of confetti.
New York City's new mayor, Eric Adams, took his oath in Times Square soon after the ball drop. He made a brief appearance earlier on the main stage to affirm the city's resiliency.
"It's just great when New York shows the entire country how we come back," he said. "We showed the entire globe what we're made of. We're unbelievable. This is an unbelievable city and, trust me, we're ready for a major comeback because this is New York."
