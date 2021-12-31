Times Square ready for reduced spectators at New Year's Eve celebration

Times Square is shut down to traffic starting down at 42nd Street.
If you look uptown, you can see the stages are set as we prepare to welcome 2022.
There are some changes to this year's celebration.
Fifteen thousand spectators are being allowed in. That may sound like a lot, but it's about 75% fewer people than normal.
Everyone over the age of 5 has to show proof of vaccination and you've got to wear a mask the whole time.
The changes are due to the omicron surge.
In fact, some called for the city to cancel the in-person ball drop all together, but that's not happening.
The massive crystal ball is ready to go.
The NYPD says they are ready as well. They canceled their officers' days off and increased patrols. They will not allow people to gather inside the barriers until 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, despite the smaller than normal crowds, expect it to look just like it always has when you watch Channel 7 on TV with some additional elements.
We are live in Puerto Rico counting down as well!
"This year, Roselyn Sanchez is going to anchor the countdown in Puerto Rico with Daddy Yankee performing. And, the vibrancy of that celebration will truly be, I think, unlike we've seen on our show before, and it's the first Spanish-language countdown in U.S. broadcast," Ryan Seacrest said. "I think the show is a, it's a combination of nostalgia and what's current and hot today, and that's really the equation that we try and build for the whole night."
Right after the ball drop at around 12:04 a.m., Eric Adams will be sworn-in as the new mayor of New York City.
