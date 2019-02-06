Police investigating apparent human remains found on Staten Island

ARDEN HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating after what appears to be human remains were found on Staten Island.

The discovery was made near Arthur Kill Road and Ilyssa Way. Crews started their search around noon on Wednesday.

NewsCopter 7 was overhead while crews searched a wooded area behind a residential complex known as Aspen Knolls Estates.

Few other details were released about the victim, but police said they were acting on a tip.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

