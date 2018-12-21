TIPS: Holiday fire safety do's and don'ts highlighted in Menlo Park demonstration

MENLO PARK, Calif. --
Menlo Park Firefighters demonstrated the do's and don'ts of holiday fire safety on Thursday. Like how a frozen turkey can start a disastrous grease fire and the explosive result of mixing burning oil and water.


They also compared how quickly a fire can spread in a watered tree, versus a dry tree.

Fire officials stress preparedness is key.

Harold Schapelhommen, with the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, said, "Working fire extinguishers, working smoke detectors, a fire safety plan, all those different things that help people understand what to do."

Don't forget the obvious-- keep Christmas trees away from candles and open fireplaces.
