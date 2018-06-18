Loose tire slams into windshield of SUV in Westchester

A tire slammed into the windshield of an SUV in Westchester County.

Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) --
A woman and her daughter are recovering from minor injuries after a tire slammed into the windshield of their SUV in Westchester County.

Police say the front driver side tire blew off a Toyota SUV on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

It happened Monday morning on the New Rochelle - Eastchester border.

The tire flew over the median and crashed into the windshield of a BMW going southbound before bouncing off.

The mother and daughter were cut by some of the flying glass.

The driver of the Toyota told police she had work done on her tires over the weekend and the lug nuts may not have been properly secured.

