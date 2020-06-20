Tires found slashed on 9 police cars in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY -- The tires of 9 patrol cars were found slashed in New Jersey.

Police are investigating the vandalism of the patrol cars, which belonged to the Jersey City Police Department.

Authorities say the cars were parked in the area of the North District Police Station on Central Avenue.

They've all since been repaired.

It's not clear who slashed the tires or why, but Public Safety Director James Shea says he suspects it was some sort of act of retaliation.

The incident happened one day after Mayor Steven Fulop announced the entire Jersey City police force will undergo training on de-escalation techniques.
