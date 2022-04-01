politics

COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23

On paper, Title 42 ends April 1, but it will take effect in May to give border officials time to prepare.
EMBED <>More Videos

What is Title 42? How will it impact the Texas-Mexico border?

WASHINGTON -- The Centers for Disease Control announced Friday that it is ending a policy that limited asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The use of public health powers had been widely criticized by Democrats and immigration advocates as an excuse for the United States to shirk its obligations to provide haven to people fleeing persecution. The policy went into effect under President Donald Trump in March 2020. Since then, migrants trying to enter the U.S. have been turned away more than 1.7 million times.

The video above is from a March 31 report looking ahead to the Biden Administration lifting Title 42.

The policy, known as the Title 42 authority, named for a 1944 public health law to prevent communicable disease, will end on paper April 1, but it will not take effect until May 23, to allow border officials time to prepare.

"After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC director has determined that an order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary," the CDC said in a statement.

What is Title 42? How will it impact the Texas-Mexico border?

The decision is expected to draw more migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Department of Homeland Security said this week that about 7,100 migrants were coming daily, compared with an average of about 5,900 a day in February - on pace to match or exceed highs from last year, 2019 and other peak periods. But border officials said they are planning for as many as 18,000 arrivals daily.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasmexicohealthcdcborder patroljoe bidenpoliticspresident donald trumpborder crisisimmigrationcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Judge rejects New York's redistricting plan, orders new maps
Man released by Russian forces after being detained for 10 days
Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd booster shot
Up Close: What's next as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters 2nd month?
TOP STORIES
Innocent 12-year-old boy killed, woman injured in Brooklyn shooting
Staten Island judge voids NYC mask mandate for children under 5
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize
Driver crashes through Dunkin Donuts wall in NJ
Hospital employee shot and killed in parking garage on LI
Oscars producer speaks on behind the scenes after Smith slapped Rock
South Brunswick reinstates mask mandate after COVID outbreak
Show More
Parade set to be held for St. Peter's men's basketball team
AccuWeather: Becomes blustery
Skippy recalling some peanut butter jars over steel fragments
At 100 years old, oldest active park ranger retires
Razzies rescind Bruce Willis' award after aphasia diagnosis revealed
More TOP STORIES News