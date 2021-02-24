New photos of woman accused of hitting 2-year-old boy on subway

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD released new pictures of the woman wanted in an attack on a toddler on the subway in Harlem.

She's accused of approaching the sleeping boy and his mother on a C train last Saturday and asking for money.

Police say after the mother asked her to back up and observe social distancing, the woman stepped on her foot before punching the 2-year-old boy in the face several times.

It happened right as the train was entering the 116th Street station at around 3 p.m.

The woman wanted by police is believed to be in her 40s.

Medics rushed the child to the hospital in stable condition. He's expected to recover.

ALSO READ | Asian seniors assaulted in unprovoked subway attacks

In an exclusive interview, CeFaan Kim talks to a woman who believes she was the victim of a violent hate crime after a random, unprovoked attack on a subway train left her bloodied and beaten.


