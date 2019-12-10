Toddler fatally struck in driveway of New Canaan home

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A toddler was killed when they were hit by a vehicle in the driveway of their home in Connecticut.It happened Tuesday morning around 8:42 a.m. on North Wilton Road in New Canaan.Within a few minutes of receiving the 911 call, New Canaan Police, New Canaan Fire, and New Canaan Emergency Medical Services first responders arrived at the home.The nearly 2-year-old child was rushed to Norwalk Hospital, where they later died.This incident is currently under investigation by New Canaan Police Accident Reconstruction team as well as members of the Wilton and Darien Police Department Accident Reconstruction teams.The identity of the child has not yet been released.----------