Toddler killed in Suffolk County house fire, others suffer minor injuries

By Eyewitness News
GORDON HEIGHTS, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Fire tore through a home in Gordon Heights this morning, killing a 23-month-old little girl.

The fire appeared to start in the basement of a home on Maple Lane just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the badly damaged home.

Nine members of an extended family were inside the residence at the time of the fire.

After the fire was extinguished, a 23-month-old girl was found inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old woman, 57-year-old man, 4-year-old boy and a member of Medford Fire Department were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

The five other family members were unharmed.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

Gordon Heights, Yaphank, Selden, Farmingville, Middle Island, Medford, Holtsville and Coram Fire Departments responded, along with Shirley and Medford Ambulance.

ALSO READ: Body of teen found wrapped in plastic in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos

A person found her body inside a vacant warehouse at the Fulton Fish Market and called 911.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorksuffolk countymedfordfatal firefiredeadly firehouse firechildren injurieschild killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bias crime investigation after deli worker stabbed in neck and back
See the aftermath inside a BMW dealership where a car came crashing through
6th woman makes allegations against Governor Cuomo
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan
Police called to same apartment day before 10-year-old found dead
Queen Latifah gets first dose of COVID vaccine in Newark
1 of 2 teens convicted in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release
Show More
Tips for planning your summer vacation travel
More COVID shots in more NY arms today as eligibility expands
Elderly man violently shoved to ground in Brooklyn
2 firefighters hurt battling house fire in NJ
Murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island
More TOP STORIES News