Toddler killed in Suffolk County house fire, others suffer minor injuries

The fire appeared to start in the basement of a home on Maple Lane just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the badly damaged home.
Nine members of an extended family were inside the residence at the time of the fire.
After the fire was extinguished, a 23-month-old girl was found inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 34-year-old woman, 57-year-old man, 4-year-old boy and a member of Medford Fire Department were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.
The five other family members were unharmed.
A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.
Gordon Heights, Yaphank, Selden, Farmingville, Middle Island, Medford, Holtsville and Coram Fire Departments responded, along with Shirley and Medford Ambulance.
