Toddler killed in Suffolk County house fire, others suffer minor injuries

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10394216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A person found her body inside a vacant warehouse at the Fulton Fish Market and called 911.

GORDON HEIGHTS, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Fire tore through a home in Gordon Heights this morning, killing a 23-month-old little girl.The fire appeared to start in the basement of a home on Maple Lane just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the badly damaged home.Nine members of an extended family were inside the residence at the time of the fire.After the fire was extinguished, a 23-month-old girl was found inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.A 34-year-old woman, 57-year-old man, 4-year-old boy and a member of Medford Fire Department were transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.The five other family members were unharmed.A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.Gordon Heights, Yaphank, Selden, Farmingville, Middle Island, Medford, Holtsville and Coram Fire Departments responded, along with Shirley and Medford Ambulance.----------