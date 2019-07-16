2-year-old Michigan toddler with autism who went missing while on family camping trip found alive

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. -- A 2-year-old Michigan toddler who went missing Monday while on a family camping trip has been found alive, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.



Police said Gabriella Vitale was camping with her family in the Comins Township area, reports WGTU.

They were getting ready to leave Monday when they said Gabriella went missing.

State and local law enforcement, the Department of Natural Resources, a canine team and a chopper searched the 600-acre area just west of M-33 and at one point found Gabriella's coat several hundred yards from where she went missing.

Police also brought diving gear to the scene to search surrounding ponds.

According to Michigan State Police Lt. Travis House, Gabriella had walked to a residence west of the command center. He said the house "ironically" marked the very outside of where the search area covered.

House said there was a resident home when Gabriella showed up on their doorstep. She was missing her bottoms and her shoes, but seemed relatively unfazed for a 2-year-old who had been missing in the woods overnight, he said.



The house the toddler wandered to was a quarter and a half miles west from where she was last seen.

Gabriella's uncle said she has autism which made the search even more difficult.

She was transported to the hospital to be checkout but first responders said she is in good shape.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganmissing girltoddler
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Cab driver shot in head, body found on Brooklyn street
Man rescues neighbor, dog from burning home on Long Island
Police: Man steals SuperShuttle airport van in Queens
Show More
AccuWeather: Classic summer weather this weekend
Congresswoman wants NYC parade for 9/11 heroes
Mets' Pete Alonso officially donates portion of HR Derby winnings to charities
Drawing bought at Queens thrift store worth $200,000
Man charged in water dousing incident against 2 NYPD officers
More TOP STORIES News