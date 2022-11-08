Election Day 2022: Rep. Malinowski faces a rematch against Tom Kean Jr. in NJ

Democrat Tom Malinowsky is in the race of his career featuring a rematch with Republican State Senator Tom Kean Jr. Anthony Johnson has the story.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey's 12 U.S. House races are atop the ticket for voters who'll wrap up casting ballots on Tuesday in this year's midterm contest.

The GOP is optimistic that it can win in the newly drawn 7th District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski faces a rematch against Republican former state Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr.

The two-term Democrat is in the race of his life. Kean was defeated by just 53-hundred votes in 2020. The Republican has the advantage now since the map of the district was redrawn to give the GOP a three percent lead in expected voters.

This race in being watched closely all across the country with some saying it is a good indicator of the Republican Party hopes nationwide.

Kean is counting on his name and advantage in numbers to win, and his campaign has relied a lot on money coming into the state from the national Republican Party.

If he wins, Kean will have them to thank, a brand-new congressional map and his father, the one-time governor of the state who was viewed by many as a moderate.

Malinowski has been trying to paint Kean as a MAGA Republican but we'll know in a few more hours which strategy got the voters' support.

Each of them says they support policies to deal with the significant issues in the state: the economy, high gas prices, women's rights, and taxes.

