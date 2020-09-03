Sports

Mets all-time great, baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver dies

Tom Seaver won a World Series with the Mets and earned 3 Cy Young awards during his MLB career

FILE Tom Seaver, pitcher of the New York Mets is shown, is shown during spring training, March 1968.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York Mets player and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died at the age of 75, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday.

The Hall of Fame said in a statement that Seaver passed peacefully in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.

"We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away," said his wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne. "We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you."

Seaver was so good, he was given two nicknames "Tom Terrific" and "The Franchise."

Seaver was selected by the Mets in a special draft in 1966 after his contract with the Braves was nullified by Major League Baseball. He spent just one year in the minors and won the 1967 National League Rookie of the Year with a 16-13 record and 2.76 ERA for the last-place Mets.

Seaver won the Cy Young three times, all with the Mets. He remains the franchise leader in most career categories, including 198 victories, 2,541 strikeouts.

Seaver was the first pitcher in major league history with eight consecutive seasons of at least 200 strikeouts. He also was a 20-game winner in 1969, '71, '72, 75, and '77.

Seaver finished his Hall of Fame career with a 311-205 record, a 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts, 61 shutouts and 231 complete games.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
